Huge new stipulation added to the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville match at WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville will be this year's celebrity match at WrestleMania. The Jackass star started appearing on TV after announcing on the Day 1 Premium Live Event that he was going to be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match, and has been feuding with Sami Zayn ever since.

Their feud has gotten so personal and intense that a new stipulation was added to their match tonight on SmackDown, as per the request of the former Intercontinental Champion.

Having gotten tired of Johnny Knoxville's antics, Zayn proposed a match stipulation for WrestleMania 38. He stated that he wanted to make his match at the Show of Shows against Knoxville an 'Anything Goes' bout.

Johnny Knoxville has done everything in his power to make Zayn's life miserable. Being the babyface, he even cost the latter his Intercontinental title as Ricochet would dethrone the Conspiracy Theorist thanks to an assist from the Jackass star. Knoxville then went on to publicize Sami's phone number to the world.

Unsurprisingly, the stipulation was accepted almost instantly via a video message by the Jackass star.

Will Sami Zayn overcome Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania?

Sami Zayn doesn't have the best record at WrestleMania. He has only won one bout at the Grandest Stage of Them All, retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan in 2020.

Apart from that, he lost a multi-man Intercontinental title ladder match on his WrestleMania debut, competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, lost to Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan in the latter's return match. Last year, at WrestleMania 37, he had Logan Paul at ringside as he lost to Kevin Owens in an epic bout.

While it looked like Sami was poised to take the Intercontinental title to WrestleMania, Johnny Knoxville got his revenge by causing a distraction and assisting Ricochet in his big title win.

It remains to be seen whether the outcome at the Show of Shows will be different for Zayn this year or fans will see Knoxville walk away with the win.

What do you make of this new stipulation in the Zayn vs. Knoxville match? Let us know in the comments section below.

