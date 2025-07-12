Huge new WWE team officially confirmed on SmackDown by stars

On WWE SmackDown tonight, a new WWE team has been confirmed. The two stars who joined hands announced that they were now a team going forward.

Ad

For the last few weeks, the WWE tag team division has been in turmoil. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been trying to call themselves the leaders of the tag division, even though it has been quite some time since they were the champions. The teams were faced with the threat of The Wyatt Sicks, and Street Profits were trying to maintain their reign while getting ready for a title defense. In the middle of this, Andrade and Rey Fenix were quietly making their mark.

Ad

Trending

The two stars have won every match they've been part of recently, and even though they were not an official tag team, that situation has now changed, with Triple H pulling the trigger tonight on SmackDown.

Soon after The Wyatt Sicks were crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, Andrade and Fenix approached the already annoyed teams backstage. There, they announced that they would be an official tag team moving forward in the company.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"Hey chicos, after the last few weeks, Fenix and I are now part of this SmackDown tag team division," Andrade declared.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if they end up being the first title challengers for The Wyatt Sicks soon, or what Triple H has planned for them after putting them together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE