Huge new WWE team officially confirmed on SmackDown by stars

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 12, 2025 02:18 GMT
Triple H has put together a new WWE team (Credit: WWE.com)
On WWE SmackDown tonight, a new WWE team has been confirmed. The two stars who joined hands announced that they were now a team going forward.

For the last few weeks, the WWE tag team division has been in turmoil. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been trying to call themselves the leaders of the tag division, even though it has been quite some time since they were the champions. The teams were faced with the threat of The Wyatt Sicks, and Street Profits were trying to maintain their reign while getting ready for a title defense. In the middle of this, Andrade and Rey Fenix were quietly making their mark.

The two stars have won every match they've been part of recently, and even though they were not an official tag team, that situation has now changed, with Triple H pulling the trigger tonight on SmackDown.

Soon after The Wyatt Sicks were crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, Andrade and Fenix approached the already annoyed teams backstage. There, they announced that they would be an official tag team moving forward in the company.

"Hey chicos, after the last few weeks, Fenix and I are now part of this SmackDown tag team division," Andrade declared.

It remains to be seen if they end up being the first title challengers for The Wyatt Sicks soon, or what Triple H has planned for them after putting them together.

