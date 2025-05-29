Huge news on the future of 3-hour SmackDown (Exclusive)

SmackDown has been three hours since the beginning of 2025, and it's safe to say that there's a mixed sentiment with regard to it. A huge new update has revealed what the future of the three-hour format is expected to be like.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the USA Network is happy with the three-hour SmackDown format, and the original plans for it to revert to two hours in June have been shelved.

As a result, JoeyVotes revealed that SmackDown will be three hours for the foreseeable future. This is likely due to the fact that WWE does better than virtually all other programming on the USA Network.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

People backstage in WWE may not be in favor of a 3-hour SmackDown

The overall fan sentiment on social media seems to suggest that the two-hour format of SmackDown worked much better than the current three-hour runtime. The general consensus appears to be that the quality of the show has taken a hit as a result of the extra hour.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a previous episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that there were many backstage who weren't big fans of the two-hour SmackDown. Those against it believed that the extra hour had taken away quality from the show.

The initial sentiment was reportedly a positive one, with many believing that the third hour would be beneficial for underutilized talent. But it seems like it hasn't played out that way.

The reaction of fans to the news of the blue brand remaining a three-hour show is going to be interesting to see. It should be noted that WWE doesn't have the same flexibility with airtime on the USA Network as they do with Netflix.

Ad

RAW has largely become a 2.5-hour show, which seems to be going well. The ongoing issues with the red brand have almost nothing to do with the runtime. However, with traditional broadcast television, there is no room to adjust the runtime. It either has to be three hours, or it has to be two.

The third hour will undoubtedly be netting significant extra revenue for WWE, and subsequently the TKO regime, which has made it clear that they plan to utilize every possible avenue to generate record profits.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More