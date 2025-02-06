Huge news on WWE's plans for Money in the Bank 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE is seemingly looking to go big with Money in the Bank 2025. As the ball keeps rolling and the shows keep getting bigger and better under Triple H's creative leadership, there is a huge new report about MITB 2025.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC briefly discussed the possible plans for Money in the Bank 2025. Not too long ago, WWE announced that there would be another big international premium live event in 2025, Clash in Paris.

The PLE after SummerSlam is a spinoff of Clash at the Castle while being hosted exactly a year after the Bash in Berlin event: August 31.

JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE is planning to host Money in the Bank 2025 internationally. While this could change, the duo noted that the company has an extremely good leveraged position, as officials of many major cities are aware of the positive impact a PLE can have on the local economy.

It looks like the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has a sales team in place to take care of all of this, and it will have to be offered lucrative packages by a certain city before the promotion books an event there.

WWE to make the Money in the Bank PLE a two-night affair?

WWE is the hot ticket in town now and has leverage over major cities, which will be looking to bring premium live events to enhance economic activity as a direct result of it. But the Sports Entertainment juggernaut might take things further than fans expect.

It was reported on an earlier edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass that WWE is considering the possibility of turning the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank into two-night events by 2026 or 2027.

Naturally, the reaction to this rumor was not a positive one. From the fans' perspective, it falls into the mentality of "just because they can, doesn't mean they should." And indeed, the chase for greater profits will only lead to such things happening. However, with WWE already charging a premium price for the tickets for major events, it's going to be a big ask for fans to shell out such massive amounts for so many two-night events.

There is already a great deal of skepticism when it comes to SummerSlam turning into a two-night event later this year. This could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

However, WWE is also notably more receptive to online feedback, and it's unlikely that the backlash has missed the eyes of the officials who make such decisions.

