WWE drops huge announcement

WWE has officially confirmed a new international premium live event scheduled for later this year. This announcement was made ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The Stamford-based promotion, as part of TKO Group Holdings, is set to make a massive return to Europe for a premium live event. World Wrestling Entertainment has officially announced Clash in Paris, a major show scheduled for August 31, 2025, at the renowned Paris La Défense Arena.

Clash in Paris will be the inaugural premium live event to be held in the French capital. Notably, France made a massive impact on the global pro wrestling scene last year at the Backlash, which was held in Lyon. The Paris La Défense Arena will also host Monday Night RAW, which will be broadcast globally for WWE fans on September 1, 2025.

Triple H commented on WWE's massive announcement

Following the confirmation of Clash at Paris, Triple H issued a statement on the company's official website. He acknowledged the resounding success of Backlash in Lyon, France, specifically noting the record-breaking attendance figures and the overwhelmingly positive reception from the enthusiastic crowd.

The Game predicted that Clash in Paris and the subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW would attract a global audience and deliver a memorable spectacle.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be. We believe Clash in Paris and RAW will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle,” Triple H said. (H/T: WWE)

As per World Wrestling Entertainment's website, fans can soon purchase Priority Pass ticket packages through On Location, giving them an exclusive opportunity to experience every thrilling moment of the event. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with superstars, ringside photo opportunities, and more.

It remains to be seen whether the second premium live event in France will be a massive success.

