WWE boasts major achievement at Backlash France

The ongoing Backlash France Premium Live Event made WWE history.

While the show is headlined by Cody Rhodes, who will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time after dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, several other stars made the most of the opportunity.

Midway through the show, French announcer Philippe Chereau announced that Backlash France now holds the largest gate of any arena show in the company's decades-long history.

Despite a so-so buildup to the event, the matches all generated big reactions. The live crowd in LDLC Arena played a major role in elevating each bout as well.

The event kicked off with a car crash of a bout between Solo Sikoa's growing new Bloodline stable against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The contest concluded with the WWE debut of Tama Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa.

Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi followed up with a fast-paced triple-threat contest over the Women's Championship. The title match was very well received, even with a chaotic finish.

"Main Event" Jey Uso received a hero's welcome and nearly brought Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign to a screeching halt. But in the end, Priest survived with a little help from The Judgment Day.