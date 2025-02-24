Huge problem with Ricky Saints in WWE; Hall of Famer compares former AEW star to legendary 2-time champions

Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks in AEW) shocked the world by making his NXT debut shortly after securing his release from AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently spoke about Ricky and his name change on Busted Open Radio, even comparing him to the Legion of Doom.

Ricky is a former FTW champion and attacked Wes Lee on this week's episode of NXT. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, in conversation with Mark Henry, discussed Ricky's WWE debut and name change.

"It's about you, it's about the team, it's about the person, it's not necessarily about the name. Listen, we knew that the Legion of Doom in WWE were really the Road Warriors from NWA. How the hell do you change that name, and they did, and the Legion of Doom wasn't nearly as successful as The Road Warriors." said Bubba [0:43-1:09]

He added:

"So it's about you, it's about what you make of the name change, it's about how you present the name change. Ricky Saints is going to be a much bigger star than Ricky Starks ever was because of where he is. He's on the biggest team on the planet, end of story." [1:18-1:40]

Ricky signed his contract this week on NXT. He's officially a member of the NXT family under Shawn Michaels. It will be great to see what the Heartbreak Kid has in mind for Ricky.

Ricky Saints believes his issues in AEW were personal

In conversation with Bubba Ray Dudley, Ricky Saints spoke about his time in AEW and his reasons for leaving. He said that he believed his reasons for leaving the company were personal.

"If it was professional, it wouldn't have happened this way. That's how I believe it. That's not to disparage anyone there, just so we're clear... There's nothing disparaging for me to say. What I am saying is the truth that I don't know exactly what it was, and if you point to those two times that I was caught on footage at WWE, I can tell you that you're wrong." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ricky Starks is now officially Ricky Saints. He is now part of the NXT roster and has potentially started a feud with Wes Lee. Fans are eager to see more of The Revolution on NXT.

