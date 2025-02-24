  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • Huge problem with Ricky Saints in WWE; Hall of Famer compares former AEW star to legendary 2-time champions

Huge problem with Ricky Saints in WWE; Hall of Famer compares former AEW star to legendary 2-time champions

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Feb 24, 2025 18:56 GMT
Ricky Saints making his debut on NXT (Image via wwe.com)
Ricky Saints making his debut on NXT (Image via wwe.com)

Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks in AEW) shocked the world by making his NXT debut shortly after securing his release from AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently spoke about Ricky and his name change on Busted Open Radio, even comparing him to the Legion of Doom.

Ad

Ricky is a former FTW champion and attacked Wes Lee on this week's episode of NXT. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, in conversation with Mark Henry, discussed Ricky's WWE debut and name change.

"It's about you, it's about the team, it's about the person, it's not necessarily about the name. Listen, we knew that the Legion of Doom in WWE were really the Road Warriors from NWA. How the hell do you change that name, and they did, and the Legion of Doom wasn't nearly as successful as The Road Warriors." said Bubba [0:43-1:09]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"So it's about you, it's about what you make of the name change, it's about how you present the name change. Ricky Saints is going to be a much bigger star than Ricky Starks ever was because of where he is. He's on the biggest team on the planet, end of story." [1:18-1:40]
Ad
Ad

Ricky signed his contract this week on NXT. He's officially a member of the NXT family under Shawn Michaels. It will be great to see what the Heartbreak Kid has in mind for Ricky.

Ricky Saints believes his issues in AEW were personal

In conversation with Bubba Ray Dudley, Ricky Saints spoke about his time in AEW and his reasons for leaving. He said that he believed his reasons for leaving the company were personal.

Ad
"If it was professional, it wouldn't have happened this way. That's how I believe it. That's not to disparage anyone there, just so we're clear... There's nothing disparaging for me to say. What I am saying is the truth that I don't know exactly what it was, and if you point to those two times that I was caught on footage at WWE, I can tell you that you're wrong." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Ad

Ricky Starks is now officially Ricky Saints. He is now part of the NXT roster and has potentially started a feud with Wes Lee. Fans are eager to see more of The Revolution on NXT.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी