"Huge red flag" - Former WWE employee disputes claim that Triple H and Nick Khan are best friends (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Writing with Russo revolved around Nick Khan and why the WWE President might be unlike other officials in Vince McMahon's inner circle.

Vince Russo also discussed the relationship between Triple H and Nick Khan, and he wasn't buying the story that the WWE Executives were close friends.

Nick Khan was invited to Triple H's 50th birthday party a couple of years ago. Interestingly enough, WWE ended up hiring Khan as its President and Chief Revenue Officer some months down the line.

Vince Russo, however, wasn't convinced of Triple H and Nick Khan's apparent friendship as he noted how the WWE President didn't hesitate to revamp NXT's presentation and the talent that will be featured moving forward.

Russo said Nick Khan effectively pulled the plug on Triple H's vision and wasted all the work The Game had put into establishing the NXT brand since 2010.

Vince Russo explained how backstage politics worked in WWE and felt Nick Khan was more intelligent than the rest as he came from the cutthroat world of Hollywood.

The former WWE head writer alluded to Nick Khan as a businessman who looked beyond relationships. Something didn't add up about Khan and Triple H's dynamic for Russo, and he considered it a glaring red flag.

"So, don't sit there and tell me this guy is your best friend in all the world when you just said, 'Bro, what you were doing was not working.' I'm sorry, bro. That's human nature, Chris. So, right off the bat, there. You just undid everything that Triple H did in the last how many years, and you are going to sit there and tell me that you guys are rubbing elbows at his 50th? Come on, man! That right there, for me, is a huge, huge red flag," Vince Russo admitted.

Vince Russo says Nick Khan wiped out everything that Triple H did for WWE NXT

Vince Russo continued in the same vein and blamed Nick Khan for 'single-handedly' destroying Triple H's exceptional work in making NXT one of the best wrestling shows on TV.

Russo noted that Khan would have convinced Vince McMahon to alter the company's approach towards the brand's plans despite Triple H's well-laid plans for the roster.

Nick Khan having that interview drop today to completely overshadow Takeover tonight, another dagger in the heart of Triple H. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 22, 2021

The former WWE champion was responsible for hiring established independent wrestlers. However, the latest update suggests that WWE has reverted to its former scouting practices and will stop signing indie talent.

"He is talking about his relationship with Triple H and the 50th anniversary with Triple H," Russo continued, "and he is best buds with Triple H and Stephanie and this, that, and the other thing! Okay, bro. You just entirely single-handedly wiped out everything that Triple H built over the past five years. Okay? It was Triple H's idea to bring in the indie guys and go down this road with NXT. Nick Khan was the one that stepped in and said, 'Hey, Vince, look at the dollars and cents, bro. This ain't working'. Nick Khan was the one who undermined that. And bro, how they play the game is like, if Vince's buying into it, they will play along with it, but it's like, 'Bro, I'm going to get you."

As always, Vince Russo didn't disappoint on the most recent Writing with Russo episode as he provided quite an explosive take about Triple H and Nick Khan's backstage relationship in WWE. Let us also know what you think in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Writing With Russo.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John