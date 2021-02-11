Huge return set for tonight's episode of NXT

This week's episode of WWE NXT will feature multiple semi-final matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. WWE has also announced that Cameron Grimes will return on Wednesday night.

In a post on its Twitter page, WWE NXT confirmed that Grimes will be on the show. Grimes hasn't been on WWE programming since December 2020, but he had been one of the top contenders for the NXT North American Championship.

In the Tweet, WWE declared that Grimes is looking to get back on track. "@CGrimesWWE looks to resume his mission to go TO THE MOON tonight on #WWENXT," the post stated.

In his last match before his absence, Grimes lost to Tommaso Ciampa, and he was attacked by Timothy Thatcher.

Cameron Grimes came to NXT in 2019. Early in 2020, he unsuccessfully challenged Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship. He later began a rivalry with Damian Priest. During this feud, Grimes slashed the tired of Priest's car. Grimes defeated him in their first match after Priest was attacked backstage before the bout.

Grimes later earned his way into the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX. The match was ultimately won by Grimes' former rival, Priest.

After this loss, Grimes started feuding with Dexter Lumis, and the pair faced off in a cinematic Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Later in the year, they faced off in a Blindfold Match. Grimes later lost a Strap Match to Lumis, and he was aimlessly floating in NXT before he suffered an injury at the end of 2020.