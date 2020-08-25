Ranking every match from NXT TakeOver: XXX

NXT TakeOver: XXX was a fun night filled with intriguing matchups and entertaining moments. We saw a technical wrestling clinic, a high-risk ladder match, a surprise sleeper and big-time championship encounters throughout this two hours-plus event.

The NXT TakeOver name brings with it plenty of expectations. NXT TakeOver: XXX had a lot against it, but it wasn't surprising that they met those expectations. In fact, in a lot of ways, NXT probably even exceeded expectations.

Without a standout weak bout on the card, this event is difficult to assess in regards to the best matches on the night. In this article, we will rank every single match at NXT TakeOver: XXX from worst to best.

#5 Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

The most anticipated match for NXT TakeOver: XXX had to be the NXT Championship Match between champion Keith Lee and Karrion Kross. After a stellar buildup for the challenger and fantastic video package hyping this match, expectations were very high here. Although both men were ready to perform, a miscue early on in the match held this contest back.

Early on in the contest, Karrion Kross suffered an injury to his right shoulder. For the majority of this match, Kross was favoring his shoulder, which hurt the flow of this NXT Title match. While both Lee and Kross showed off their respective skills, the chemistry just seemed off from the onset due to the injury.

With that in mind, though, we did see a highly physical encounter for the NXT Championship. Keith Lee showed his power game and athletic ability throughout the match, while Karrion Kross's submission prowess and strength was on full display. The finish had to be the most impressive moment of this NXT Championship match, considering the condition Kross was in.

Advertisement

With only one arm at full strength, Karrion Kross delivered his signature Doomsday Saito Suplex from the second rope to gain the victory and become the new NXT Champion. The big story coming out of this contest was not who would be next for the new champion, but instead if Kross will be healthy enough to have the reign to reward the fantastic work in the buildup to his win.

Triple H announced on the post-NXT TakeOver: XXX conference call that the new NXT Champion Karrion Kross did, in fact, suffer a shoulder injury that will require an MRI. The results of the MRI will dictate how things will move forward for the new champion.

As for the former champion, it was announced on WWE SummerSlam that Keith Lee would debut on Monday Night RAW this week. It will be very interesting to follow the journey of both men moving forward.

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps:

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020