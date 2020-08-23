Triple H reveals details about Pat McAfee's future as a WWE Superstar

After feuding for weeks on end, former NXT Champion Adam Cole and former football punter Pat McAfee finally went at it inside the squared circle, and the latter genuinely surprised the WWE Universe with his in-ring skills. McAfee ended up losing to Cole, but he has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, and he's garnering tons of praise for his performance on tonight's show.

Following the event, WWE EVP Triple H held a media call and opened up on Pat McAfee's future in NXT. The Game had good news for the fans who liked what they saw tonight, and stated that McAfee "has every intention of continuing to wrestle in NXT". He added that he could possibly wrestle on other major brands as well, as he is very serious about this.

#NXTTakeOver: XXX — @TripleH says Pat McAfee has every intention of continuing to wrestle in NXT and maybe eventually WWE. “He’s very serious about this.” @PatMcAfeeShow — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) August 23, 2020

The Pat McAfee vs Adam Cole outing was a pleasant surprise for the fans

Pat McAfee certainly delivered tonight at NXT TakeOver: XXX, and one of his moves during the bout is currently going viral on social media. He recently opened up on his dreams to become a pro-wrestler.

I think it was just naturally what I was doing. And I think that is why I've always thought, 'I'm probably supposed to be a wrestler,' because I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I feel like I'm a pretty good talker and a pretty good athlete.

If Pat McAfee is keen on wrestling on NXT and RAW/SmackDown in the near future, there are some very interesting matchups waiting for him.

