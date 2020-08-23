5 Opponents for Damian Priest after his North American Championship win at NXT TakeOver XXX

As the saying goes: One man's loss is another man's gain. In the lead-up to tonight's historic NXT TakeOver XXX, reigning NXT Champion Keith Lee had vacated his North American Championship, shortly after beating Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship and becoming a Double Champion in the process.

With the NXT North American Championship being up for grabs, NXT lined-up some of the finest competitors from their already stacked roster across several qualifying matches in order to crown the new champion in a Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match.

As things stood, the competitors in place for tonight's match were Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano, and Velveteen Dream, with the final two being in contention of becoming the first-ever two-time NXT North American Champion. However, that wasn't the case to be and by the end of the thrilling match, it was The Archer of Infamy, Damian Priest, who walked out as the newly crowned North American Champion.

The win marked Priest's first-ever title accomplishment in the Black and Gold brand but given how stacked the NXT mid-card currently is, it is safe to say that the road to greatness for the new North American Champion has only begun. With that being said, Damian Priest has a lot of Superstars who could step up to the plate and challenge him for the North American Championship.

In this article, I've listed out 5 potential opponents for Damian Priest after his win at TakeOver XXX. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5 Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes

At TakeOver XXX, Cameron Grimes put on one of the best showings of his entire NXT career so far and the man certainly deserves a pat on the back for coming agonizingly close to winning his first-ever title in NXT, as well.

Not only did Grimes fail to put away Priest when it mattered the most but an outside interference from Johnny Gargano's wife Candice LeRae also prevented the man from winning the North American Championship. Therefore, a singles match between Priest and Grimes could definitely call for a solid first title defense for the newly crowned champion.