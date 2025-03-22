Huge Roman Reigns betrayal may already have started before WrestleMania

A huge Roman Reigns betrayal may have already started, and it may not be getting better from here. Things came to light on WWE SmackDown.

CM Punk and Paul Heyman appear to be conspiring, which may be leading to Reigns suffering a massive betrayal from the man he has grown to trust the most over the years—his Wiseman.

There's a massive possibility that CM Punk and Paul Heyman have already started conspiring against Roman Reigns. While Punk's actions appear to mock Reigns and enrage him further, there seem to be a lot of coincidences as well.

The wink from CM Punk to Paul Heyman was a quick one and one that most people would have missed. If he wanted it to be blatant, like everything else, it would have been an exaggerated movement, or at least fans believe so.

Given the favor that the Straight Edge Superstar keeps mentioning, it appears that there may be an actual plan for CM Punk and Paul Heyman.

Fans have to wait and see if this is due to Heyman betraying Roman Reigns or not and if it leads to the heel turn that everyone has been expecting, with Punk turning to the dark side.

