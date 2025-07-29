  • home icon
  Huge star confirms he rejected WWE's offer to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania multiple times

Huge star confirms he rejected WWE's offer to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania multiple times

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:47 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credits - WWE's official website)

A legendary performer has spilled the beans on WWE approaching him to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, only for him to turn down the offer. In a recent interview, Abyss revealed that he chose to devote himself fully to TNA at that time.

Abyss was compared to The Phenom throughout his career, as both portrayed terrifying characters with a hint of the supernatural. As expected, fans began to imagine a scenario where the two could potentially face each other. However, this never happened, as Abyss remained with TNA throughout his in-ring career.

Although he finally joined WWE in 2019 as a producer, both Abyss and The Undertaker are retired, so there's no chance of the match happening. In a recent appearance on the Getting Over podcast, the 51-year-old star mentioned that WWE approached him several times to face The Deadman at WrestleMania.

The veteran added that he felt a strong sense of loyalty to TNA and wanted to help grow the promotion rather than leave for greener pastures.

“There were a couple of times that we had conversations, and they always went really well. You know, my thing, at the time, I was with TNA since the beginning. I was there from the start, and that made it for me personally extremely hard to part and to leave. I felt like I was one of the cornerstones of the company, along with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Jeff Jarrett, obviously, and Sting and Kurt Angle. So I felt an extreme sense of loyalty. I just had no interest. I was all about TNA at that time.” (4:18 - 5:03)
Abyss reiterates he will never wrestle in WWE

Elsewhere in the same chat, Abyss spoke about hanging up his wrestling boots for good and having no interest in wrestling again whatsoever.

The legendary performer added that he was having the time of his life working as a producer for WWE, as he got to work with and mentor the newer generation of wrestlers.

"I'm done. I'm retired. And, you know, like I said, I couldn't be happier, man, I have the greatest job in the world. You know, a producer for WWE, helping talent, producing matches, you know, watching them go out there, no matter who the talent is, and bring the story to life, you know, in front of millions of people. That is the most rewarding thing to me in the world."
Abyss was a top star for the better part of his career in TNA and was deservingly rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction in 2018 after his retirement.

Arpit Shrivastava

Edited by Neda Ali
