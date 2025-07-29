7-time champion confirms he’s officially retired and will never wrestle in WWE

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:45 GMT
A veteran name will never step inside the squared circle again (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
A seven-time champion has set the record straight on his WWE in-ring status. Chris Park (formerly known as the Monster Abyss) recently addressed whether a one-off in-ring return is on the cards.

The 51-year-old legend was the cornerstone of TNA for 17 years before departing for WWE in 2019 as a backstage producer. During his time as an active performer, he captured every single title there was to offer in Impact Wrestling.

He was a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a TNA X Division Champion, a two-time Television Champion, and a three-time TNA/NWA Tag Team Champion.

He has done it all except for competing in a WWE ring, and it looks like the ship has already sailed on that one.

In an interview with the Getting Over: Wrestling podcast, Abyss was asked about potentially making a one-off Royal Rumble appearance in the future.

He ruled out the idea, saying he is now officially retired and will never wrestle again. Chris Park added that he's happy to contribute in a backstage capacity nowadays.

"I'm done. I'm retired. And, you know, like I said, I couldn't be happier, man, I have the greatest job in the world. You know, a producer for WWE, helping talent, producing matches, you know, watching them go out there, no matter who the talent is, and bring the story to life, you know, in front of millions of people. That is the most rewarding thing to me in the world. So physically, you know, in the ring, I'm done, you know, and I'm happy, you know, I couldn't be happier. Like I said, this job, you know, it gets as much intrinsic reward from it than I did when I wrestled in the ring, you know, I really truly feel that way. So, I'm very fortunate to be where I am at." [16:39 - 17:32]
You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Was Abyss vs The Undertaker ever a possibility in WWE?

Abyss confirmed a long-standing rumor about WWE once approaching him for a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 23.

Chris Park said the two sides held conversations multiple times over the years, but the talks never came to fruition, as he had no interest in leaving TNA at that time.

“There were a couple times that we had conversations, and they always went really well. You know, my thing at the time, you know, I was with TNA since the beginning. I was there from the start, and that made it for me personally extremely hard to part and to leave... So I felt an extreme sense of loyalty. I just had no interest. I was all about TNA at that time.” [4:18 - 5:03]
This is another dream match that fans were clamoring for years, but never really materialized in WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Getting Over: Wrestling podcast and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

