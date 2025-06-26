Cody Rhodes confirms WWE star will never wrestle again

Cody Rhodes' hands-on approach is what makes him a true locker room leader in WWE. He recently tried to drag a WWE star out of retirement for a one-off appearance.

Chris Park, who many people remember as "The Monster Abyss" in TNA, has seamlessly transitioned into a backstage producer in WWE. The 51-year-old Hall of Famer hasn't laced up his wrestling boots in years and doesn't intend to do so anytime soon.

He recently told Fightful that he's done as a performer. But in the world of professional wrestling, it's always 'Never say never.'

During the latest episode of the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Cody Rhodes said that he has been pushing for Abyss to come back for a Royal Rumble match, but the latter has stood firm on his decision.

Kevin Owens, who was a guest on the show, revealed that Abyss once came close to making a return. Both men realized the ship had sailed on that one.

"One that I’ve been trying for years and just not gonna happen. I keep trying to get Abyss into the Royal Rumble... Yeah. Some things are too late." (From 1:00:35 to 1:0047)

You can check out the full episode below:

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes has moved one step closer in his quest to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

The American Nightmare has been brimming with confidence since coming back at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

He has since worked his way up, defeating Jey Uso to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

He will now face his long-time friend and former Legacy member Randy Orton at Night of Champions on June 28.

Should he emerge victorious, he would earn himself a title opportunity against John Cena at SummerSlam this year.

But the question remains, will The Cenation Leader be able to successfully defend his title against CM Punk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

