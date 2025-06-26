Huge update on WWE canceling Night of Champions - Reports

There is a huge update on WWE Night of Champions. There were calls for the show to be canceled recently.

Ad

There was a lot of volatility surrounding the show in Saudi Arabia recently, considering the global events in the region. However, Triple H and WWE never made any announcement regarding a cancelation, and now there's an update for fans who were waiting for news.

As per a recent report by PWInsider, the stars have now taken the flight to Saudi Arabia. WWE talent are heading to the country ahead of the upcoming shows that are scheduled to take place.

Ad

Trending

The chartered flight to the country, carrying most of the talent, left Miami, Florida, at 5 PM EST. John Gaubrick, the one who oversees production of Saudi shows, is the company's liaison in the country, flew from Riyadh to meet the superstars and took the flight back with them. This was done to ensure that everything was fine and this trip would not be different than any other visit to the Middle East.

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Both SmackDown and Night of Champions will be airing at 8 PM Saudi Arabian time in the next few days, and the company has a lot of work to do to set up the shows. It seems that with the stars heading there, there is no longer any chance that the show will be canceled.

This comes after the volatility in the region. While the situation has apparently improved from before, things are still not completely stable, and fans have voiced their displeasure at the idea of stars competing in the location.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sportskeeda exclusively reported that WWE personnel were unhappy and scared even before things escalated earlier this week, with some hoping it would be canceled.

Hopefully, the show goes off without a hitch, as the two big events will set the company up to finish off their events by halfway through 2025 and begin whatever is next for the rest of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!