Huge star suddenly leaving WWE after contract expires sees Drew McIntyre finally react

Drew McIntyre has now reacted to a huge WWE star leaving the company. The star's contract was not renewed.

Ad

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were let go from WWE recently, with their contracts expiring, even if the two stars were seen as some of the most beloved names. Their departure was seen as sudden as fans kept expecting it to be a work and them signing back, but that didn't happen.

They had a lot of hype behind them, but at the end of the day, they didn't get a new contract despite the fans rallying behind them. It led to WWE moving on, and they also left and prepared for their next move. The stars are doing well away from the company, and Drew McIntyre has now finally reacted to it.

Ad

Trending

McIntyre was interviewed on Adam's Apple, where he spoke about the release. The star spoke about Karrion Kross and said that he knew him very well, and said that both he and Scarlett were extremely talented. He added that no matter what they were doing, they would land on their feet. When asked to give them advice, he said that they did not need that advice from him.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

"Kross, yeah, I mean I know Kross well. He is very talented, so is Scarlett. No matter what they do, they are going to land on their feet. I don't have to give them advice. They know exactly what they are doing."

Ad

Ad

Drew McIntyre had advice for released WWE Superstars

While Drew McIntyre did not have advice for Karrion Kross, he did have something to say to others in the same situation. He spoke about what they need to do after they leave the company.

He talked about putting in the work and make sure that they left no stone unturned. He also asked them to use social media but not worry about it too much.

Ad

"For everybody else, you got to keep putting the work in, you got to keep thinking what separates you from everybody else. As long as you're working your a***e off, and leaving no stone unturned to be accountable to yourself, to the person in the mirror. Don't worry about social, but use social. Take everybody on your particular journey."

Ad

The star was in that position himself years ago, and he worked his way back to the company, where he has become a huge fixture today.

For any quote taken from this article, please provide H/T to Sportskeeda and a link to this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!