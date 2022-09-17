WWE to possibly add huge stipulation to Ronda Rousey's match at WWE Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey's interview to add a new stipulation to their title match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Ronda Rousey started an interview on the latest episode of the blue brand by saying that this time there won't be any controversy in her match against Liv Morgan. The women's champion then walked into the room and asked Kayla Braxton if she could speak to the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Ronda Rousey should respect her, considering she is the only person on the planet to defeat the former women's champion twice.

"I am literally the only person on this planet to defeat you twice. So, if there's anyone you should respect, it's me. But no. Instead, you want to say the same things I've heard my whole entire career. Liv Morgan isn't good enough...Liv Morgan doesn't deserve to be champion. But last time I checked, both times, your shoulders were on the mat, my arm was raised, and this [SmackDown Women's Championship] was put on my waist."

Morgan then proposed that she and Rousey battle it out in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake premium live event on October 8. Ronda Rousey laughed before seemingly accepting the challenge and stated that it will be Morgan's funeral

The match, however, is yet to be officially confirmed by WWE.

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Title from Rousey at Money in the Bank after cashing in her contract. She successfully defended her title against The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam, however, the match ended in controversy.

