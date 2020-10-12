Huge update on Eva Marie's possible future in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie parted ways with the company back in 2017. However, in recent months, Marie has suggested that she could be open to a return to WWE and according to an exclusive report from Cultaholic, she is apparently set for a comeback.

During the promotion and release of the movie Hard Kill, which stars the former WWE Superstar along with Bruce Willis, Eva Marie stated that WWE is her #1 home. The former WWE Superstar has now further hinted towards a return to her old promotion.

Eva Marie open to a return to WWE

While speaking with Reel Talker's Jim Alexander in a recent interview, Eva Marie claimed that she has some "unfinished business" in WWE and would be open to a return to the promotion.

Reporting further on this developing story, Cultaholic has noted that Eva Marie is set to return to WWE for her second stint. And by the looks of it, Marie's return to the company could begin as soon as this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Eva Marie's first run with WWE

Eva Marie's first run with WWE began in 2013 after she earned herself a developmental contract and also started working on E!'s new reality series Total Divas. Marie made her on-screen TV debut in July on an episode of RAW and was part of a few notable feuds in the main roster, one that also saw her compete at WrestleMania in 2014. Eva Marie eventually started working under NXT in 2015.

On NXT, Eva Marie defeated the likes of Billie Kay, Carmella, and Liv Morgan, and she even challenged Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship at one point in time. After a one-year stint with the Black and Gold brand, Eva Marie made her return to the main roster in March of 2016.

BREAKING: WWE has suspended Eva Marie for 30 days for violation of talent wellness policy. https://t.co/BiBqbKjrWJ pic.twitter.com/JxwWeUnEaw — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2016

However, after being suspended for violating the company's wellness policy, Eva Marie started pursuing other ventures apart from professional wrestling. On August 4, 2017, the former Total Divas star parted ways with WWE.