Huge update on former WWE star Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega was surprisingly released by WWE towards the end of 2020, after conflict surrounding the company's third-party platform rules. Like most WWE Superstars who are released from the company, Vega was subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, which ended on February 11.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a big update on the next career move for Zelina Vega, who now goes by her birth name Thea Trinidad on social media. According to the report, Vega has already signed her first post-WWE contract.

The report claimed the contract is not with AEW and is currently thought to be a short-term deal. As of now, there is no word on whether or not the deal is even related to a wrestling company. However, the contract prevents her from appearing on other promotions.

Earlier this week, Zelina Vega's WWE client Andrade was also released, but it is thought that he is not subject to the usual non-compete clause.

Since her release, Zelina Vega has been active on social media and also on her Twitch account. On Twitter, she voiced her support for Andrade following his release last week.

Zelina Vega recently caught the attention of AEW's Tony Khan

In a recent discussion with Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan expressed an interest in Zelina Vega, saying:

Advertisement

"Isn't she in a 90-day non-compete? She was in a non-compete last time I checked. I've been waiting for that. I don't talk to people when they have the non-compete. If hers' expired, it must have just expired. I've been waiting on her non-compete to expire. I'd have to check the math to see if she expired. When we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view, I'd be interested to see where she's at."

If Zelina Vega signed to AEW, she would be one of many former WWE Superstars to join the brand. Over the past few months, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) have joined AEW, as well as Miro (fka Rusev) and Sting.