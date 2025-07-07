John Cena attacked a WWE referee at Night of Champions. Now, there's an update.

John Cena was not going to stand by and let it happen. When Charles Robinson rushed down to the ring after Rollins called for a ref, sprinting at full speed, Cena hit him with a shoulder tackle, knocking him down and leaving him unable to move. This left Cena in the position he needed to be in, regaining control of the proceedings and taking care of Seth Rollins. This meant that the star was left with CM Punk, and he eventually ended up winning and retaining the belt.

Now though, after Robinson previously talked about how his one regret was that he had never been featured on a WWE trading card, that situation changed. Charles Robinson has received his own trading card. Unfortunately for him though, the picture is of the moment that he got knocked down by John Cena, leaving him destroyed.

Topps took to their Instagram to officially announce that it was finally happening and Charles Robinson was finally getting his own trading card.

"He asked for it... @wwerobinson told us back in January that he wanted his own trading card - we’re sorry it had to come like this! 😅."

However, given how much he wanted a trading card, Robinson is sure to not mind the moment being commemorated.

