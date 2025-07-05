Huge update on Nikki Bella's status for Evolution 2025 after Liv Morgan feud gets canceled - Reports

It doesn't seem to be a secret to many that Nikki Bella was on a collision course with Liv Morgan heading into Evolution 2025. Now that Morgan is injured, the WWE Hall of Famer's status for the all-women's premium live event has been revealed.

It looked like WWE was planning a Women's Tag Team Title match that would have seen a returning, and reunited, Bella Twins face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, this won't be happening, and the duo of Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will now face Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as a RAW and NXT Tag Team at Evolution.

As for Nikki Bella, she could still be on the card. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Divas Champion is still expected to be on the show. Bella was supposed to do a run-in after Morgan's match against Kairi Sane on RAW, but it fell through after Liv's injury. There is no word on who she will be facing, but as of now, Nikki is expected to compete in the all-women's PLE.

Nikki Bella made a major request for WWE to put a veteran on the Evolution card.

Although Nikki Bella's status is unofficial and uncertain until an announcement is made, she selflessly called for another veteran superstar to be put on the Evolution 2025 card.

On the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella praised Natalya for her longevity and requested that WWE put her on the Evolution card:

"Could we get some Natalya on Evolution, please? I think Natalya is doing some of the best work of her career and I would love to see Natalya [be a] part of Evolution," host LaGreca noted.

Nikki replied that, unlike many others, Natalya never retired and took a break, never got pregnant, and has been there consistently for years on end. She is a decade-and-a-half-long veteran in the WWE, and she is currently having a bit of a renaissance in her non-WWE appearances.

She seems to be making the most of it, and hopefully, it translates to direct success in WWE.

