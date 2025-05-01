Huge update on plans for Nick Aldis' in-ring return after RKO angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

There has been a lot of chatter about Nick Aldis' in-ring return after an episode of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 41, where he ate an RKO from Randy Orton. There has been a huge new update on the plans for the possible move.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC set the record straight by reporting that Nick Aldis was never considered an opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, with Joe Hendry always being locked in for that spot.

It was noted that Nick Aldis himself is open to making his in-ring return for the first time since October 2023. However, the prerequisite seems to be that he must be interested in the storyline that is being presented to him. This will presumably be what leads to him transitioning from general manager to in-ring performer again.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why it was important for WWE to keep Nick Aldis away from any physicality

Continuing where JoeyVotes left off, TC discussed the stance of WWE creative when it comes to Nick Aldis' return. It appears like it's something that WWE is handling more carefully than many realize, as Aldis was unlikely to return on a few weeks' notice, even if it made sense at the time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to TC, it was of utmost importance that general managers, both Aldis and Adam Pearce, be seen as authority figures who could handle the chaos and lay down the law without getting physical. He speculated that this was why there was no angle with Aldis getting physical with Randy Orton.

In one sense, the extra $50,000 that Orton paid in late 2023 was used to write off the possible angle. However, it marked the second time that Aldis and Orton had a standoff moment. Previously, Aldis had a tense moment with Roman Reigns on SmackDown where he made his position of authority clear to the then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More