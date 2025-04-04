WWE hints at tension between Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis were part of an intriguing storyline after the latter joined in as the SmackDown General Manager. The two had several conflicts over who controlled the show. The Stamford-based company recently hinted at tension rising between Reigns and Aldis once again.
The wrestling promotion's official Instagram page recently posted a video from last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. While Seth Rollins was making his entrance, the OTC was seen yelling at Nick Aldis. WWE specifically mentioned that The Head of The Table was unhappy with the 38-year-old.
"@romanreigns wasn’t too happy with @nickaldis 😠," read the caption.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM entered the squared circle last week in the presence of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to sign the contract to make their upcoming WrestleMania clash official. It was revealed that the Triple Threat match would main-event The Show of Shows.
Former WWE Superstar makes an interesting prediction for Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match
Last November, CM Punk joined forces with Roman Reigns and his team to take on Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline and Bronson Reed at WWE Elimination Chamber: WarGames in return for a favor from Paul Heyman. The Best in the World has yet to reveal what the favor is.
On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer predicted that he felt Paul Heyman would be the deciding factor for the Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The veteran noted that The Wiseman would betray Reigns to join forces with CM Punk instead.
"I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character," Dreamer stated.
You can listen to the entire conversation below:
WrestleMania XL was a mixed bag for Roman Reigns. While he and The Rock emerged victorious against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One, the OTC lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare on Night Two. The 39-year-old would hope for a better outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All this time around.