Huge update on The Judgment Day's new member on WWE RAW after Dominik Mysterio gets angry

For a while now, The Judgment Day has been flirting with the idea of getting a new member, with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan for it, while Finn Balor is against it. Now, it was finally addressed on this week's show of WWE RAW, with the situation becoming even murkier.

Over the last few weeks, Dominik Mysterio has not mentioned a new member anymore, although Finn Balor has remained adamant about not adding anyone new to the group. Now though, the star decided that enough was enough. In what was a first for Dominik, he stood up to the criticism by Finn Balor, reminding him how he didn't beat Seth Rollins and missed his chance to win and go to the Elimination Chamber match.

Balor was blaming him and in response, Mysterio said that it was time to add a new member to the group. Balor was not happy and rejected the idea, but Dominik Mysterio was seen looking very angry about the rejection. This was the first time he brought the idea up in a while and it's clear he's not given up with it even after Balor turned it down again.

This was the biggest update on the new member, as it appeared that Mysterio had given up the idea, but clearly, he had not.

Whether he brings in a new member himself, to defy Balor remains to be seen. Balor can't stop him as there is no actual leader within The Judgment Day, and Mysterio could make the decision himself if he had Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's support. With JD McDonagh absent, Dom would have majority support with only Carlito standing by Balor.

