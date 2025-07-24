Huge update on whether Goldberg is talking to AEW following retirement at WWE SNME (Exclusive)

Goldberg officially retired at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, putting an end to his legendary career that began in the 1990s. We have a huge update on whether he's in talks with AEW following his loss to Gunther.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on speculation that the WWE Hall of Famer could be in talks for an AEW run after he criticized how his retirement was handled.They confirmed that there are currently no talks happening between Goldberg and AEW. JoeyVotes added that, according to their sources, those within AEW would be surprised if any contact were to be made at all following the incredible success of the All In event in Texas. Not only that, but the former Universal Champion is reportedly still under a contract with WWE despite his retirement.Goldberg was not happy with the way he went out at Saturday Night's Main EventGoldberg's speech at Saturday Night's Main Event was unfortunately cut off prematurely due to the scheduling issues as well as NBC's restrictive airtime. This meant no flexibility, and many WWE fans watching found it offensive that a legend's retirement speech would be cut off the way it did.However, the former Universal Champion seems to be unhappy with the way things played out overall.Goldberg was not happy with the way things went in his final match and let his voice be known on The Ariel Helwani Show:&quot;Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went out… I put so much into it and I don't feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I've accomplished... I think it could have been done a little bit differently, that's all,” he said. [H/T: Bleacher Report]He also added that he would have preferred to have had his retirement match on a premium live event instead. The biggest issue with Saturday Night's Main Event turned out to be the frequency of ad breaks, with exactly 30% of the show being breaks. This included what many considered a badly-timed ad placement in between the end of Goldberg's match and the start of his retirement speech.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.