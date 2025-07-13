Sad news for WWE fans after Saturday Night's Main Event

If you watched Saturday Night's Main Event live, you probably saw it through WWE's YouTube Channel, Peacock, or another streaming service, depending on your location. The advertisements were likely an issue regardless, and we compiled a statistic that might make you feel sad, angry, or maybe both.

Let's get right to the point. Saturday Night's Main Event had a whopping ten advertisement breaks in a span of two hours and took up exactly 30% of the airtime. Although no single ad break lasted longer than five minutes (most were four minutes), it's the frequency of these ads that you may find mind-boggling to process.

The longest stretch at Saturday Night's Main Event was 11 minutes without ads, which occurred between ad breaks #6 and #7. However, it was far more common to have breaks every five minutes. This was especially problematic during Goldberg's farewell match, as it was decided that a two-minute break was necessary. This resulted in Goldberg's farewell speech getting abruptly cut off.

Having nearly a third of the programming as advertisements seems like overkill to fans. WWE is already fully committed (no pun intended) to monetizing as much as they can, using props like Money in the Bank briefcases and ladders to have advertisements.

However, the situation with Goldberg was unfortunate because the best part of his farewell occurred after the show went off the air.

Fans are going to have an interesting reaction when they find out that the ten ad breaks made up 30% of Saturday Night's Main Event. The sentiment towards this show seems to be souring.

