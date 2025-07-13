[WATCH] Best part of Goldberg's farewell happens after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 02:52 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Goldberg's farewell speech was cut short in a very abrupt moment, and this unsurprisingly upset a lot of fans. You might be even more upset to find out that the best part of his farewell speech happened after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air.

While Goldberg losing to Gunther was no surprise whatsoever, fans were taken aback by the fact that there was a two-minute ad break placed between the finish of his final match as well as his final retirement speech. It was made worse when his retirement speech was abruptly cut off due to time constraints.

But the best part, which was the rest of his speech, as well as the pyro, happened only after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air:

As you can see, fans in Atlanta were more than happy to see their hometown hero have his farewell in front of them. Thankfully, they weren't exposed to the same level of advertisements that fans watching on YouTube (or Peacock or any other platform) were.

The advertisements seem to have become an issue since the May edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Some might be happy to learn that there is only one SNME event remaining in this deal with NBC.

The WWE legend Goldberg ended up staying for a good twenty minutes or so to greet the fans and say farewell.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

