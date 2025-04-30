Huge update on whether there's real-life heat between Triple H & The Rock (Exclusive)

There has been a lot of speculation about whether there has been heat between Triple H and The Rock following the fallout of WrestleMania 41 and the criticism received. A huge new update has painted a clear picture.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, host Joe Lowry asked JoeyVotes and veteran Bill Apter about the rumors of a possible falling out between Triple H and The Rock. The Final Boss went on the Pat McAfee show and was slammed for a variety of comments he made regarding WrestleMania 41. To many, his involvement, and then lack thereof directly resulted in a poor-quality WrestleMania this year.

JoeyVotes mentioned that while they might not always be on the same page, there is no validity behind real heat between The Game and The Final Boss.

"Not everybody can be on the same page at the same time. This may have been an example of that. But I don't think there's any real heat or tensions between the two guys. They've known each other long enough, I'm sure they can work things out. I'm sure that's what's going to happen." (From 14:50 - 15:04)

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter likened the tensions between Triple H & The Rock to a movie set

Bill Apter drew an interesting comparison to the possible "heat" between Triple H and The Rock. While acknowledging that egos could clash and not everyone could be on the same page all the time, he had a specific analogy for this case.

While stating that his sources within WWE informed him that there was no heat between the two legends, Bill Apter compared potential disagreements to those of actors on a movie or TV set.

"Not at all [about whether he heard of rumors of heat between Triple H & The Rock]. It's like a movie or TV set. Not everybody is on the same page on all ideas. From what I heard at WrestleMania from my WWE sources is that there's no heat between the two of them at all. Dwayne Johnson trusts Paul Levesque with what he's doing. They exchange ideas. And from what I've heard so far, there's no chance of Triple H losing his job in WWE." (From 14:01 - 14:45)

This certainly contradicts the speculation that's going on in the online discourse on this matter. Some have pointed to their tense history together in 1996-1997 when they were both up-and-comers.

While The Game had to scratch and claw his way up, The Rock received a fairly quick and straightforward push to the top. According to Bret Hart, this led to backstage tensions where Triple H tried to convince The Hitman to dethrone The Rock in their only match ever on an episode of RAW in March 1997.

Bret Hart refused to do this, as he felt he had nothing to gain by winning the Intercontinental Title and putting over The Rock, albeit with a dirty finish. All of these events from three decades ago are what have led to speculation.

However, it should be noted that three decades is a long time, and in reality, both The Game and The Final Boss are two completely different human beings now. It does make for a good story and narrative, but one that doesn't seem to fit the reality of the state of affairs right now in WWE.

