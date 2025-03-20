HUGE Update: WWE makes major revelation about Chelsea Green's new faction

Chelsea Green has been protected by her Secret Hervice, composed of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, over the past few weeks. The duo is tasked to protect Green, who is the reigning Women's United States Champion. Ahead of this Friday's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, it seems like the group has an official name.

Green and Niven have been teaming up since mid-2023 when the former Doudrop named herself as the replacement for Sonya Deville. They were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for 154 days before losing the titles to Katana Chance and Kayde Carter.

Alba Fyre joined them on the March 7 episode of SmackDown when she helped The Hot Mess retain her Women's US Title against Michin in a Street Fight. Since then, Niven and Fyre were given the ranks Slaygent N and Slaygent F, as well as the name Secret Hervice. But what about the name of the entire group?

On WWE's official website, it was announced that Piper Niven will face Zelina Vega this Friday on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. Vega is looking to get a shot at Chelsea Green's championship, while Niven was called a member of The Green Regime.

"Zelina Vega wants Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship, but first she must go through The Green Regime," the announcement stated. [H/T: WWE.com]

The Green Regime is a suitable name for Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. It pertains to a government, with Green serving as the "president" or in this case, the Women's United States Champion.

Secret Hervice helped Chelsea Green retain the Women's US Title on NXT

Sol Ruca teamed up with Zaria to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match on the March 4 episode of NXT. Ruca pinned Green, allowing her to earn a shot at the Women's United States Championship.

The champ returned to NXT last Tuesday, fresh off from her appearance in Spain for last Friday's SmackDown. She outlasted Ruca to retain her title, but her Secret Hervice had a hand in her win.

Alba Fyre put Green's foot on the rope to prevent her loss, which prompted Zaria to hit her with the Spear. However, the numbers game proved too much after Piper Niven took out Zaria. The distraction made Ruca lose her focus, allowing Green to hit the Unpretty-Her for the victory.

