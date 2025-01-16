Huge update on WWE's backstage reaction to Penta's debut and the alleged heat (Exclusive)

While he debuted with much fanfare, the aftermath of Penta's first WWE appearance on RAW has been rather controversial. As soon as he finished his match against Chad Gable, reports emerged suggesting that the former AEW star went overtime and some talents weren't too happy with it.

We have now received some much-needed clarification on what actually happened behind the scenes. The topic was discussed on WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass with JoeyVotes and TC. Based on the input of various sources, it was revealed that Penta's debut was "extremely well-received backstage."

As far as going overboard with the time, it was noted that there was no heat whatsoever on Penta regarding the length of his match and promo. Unlike other surprise appearances, the 39-year-old wasn't hidden before his match and was seen openly interacting with members of the roster and crew.

Penta has already set himself up for a potentially successful WWE career

Making it to WWE is a dream for many pro wrestlers and Penta has had to wait a long time to achieve the same.

As one-half of The Lucha Brothers in AEW and previously as a solo act in Lucha Underground, Penta was already quite a popular Luchador in the United States and many looked forward to his arrival in the Stamford-based company for many years.

It finally became a reality in 2025 after Penta wrapped up a memorable run in All Elite Wrestling. The most recent episode of RAW aired from San Jose, California, and was the perfect location to introduce him to the WWE Universe.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion wrestled a fast-paced match against Chad Gable, received a 'this is awesome' chant, and had his arms raised after the final bell. Penta, however, wasn't done. He grabbed the microphone after the match and addressed the crowd, who reacted very loudly to WWE's newest signing.

Penta said he has been waiting for this moment just like the fans and cut a pretty inspiring promo, giving a peek into his well-rounded capabilities as a pro wrestler.

He could not have asked for a better first impression and if he gets the creative support, the sky is the limit for Penta in World Wrestling Entertainment.

