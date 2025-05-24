Huge upset on WWE SmackDown as star shockingly returns and joins team

A top star made her return tonight on WWE SmackDown. She has seemingly joined a team.

Candice LeRae was paired with Nia Jax the last time she was seen on the blue brand during the latter's feud with Tiffany Stratton. At Elimination Chamber, Candice and Nia Jax faced the team of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Since their loss in the March premium live event, Candice had not been seen on WWE TV, leaving fans to wonder about her future with the company.

Tonight on SmackDown, Tommaso Ciampa competed in a singles bout against Chris Sabin. This match was set up due to the ongoing feud between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns that has been taking place over the past few weeks. Both men delivered a highly competitive match.

However, during the match, Ciampa faked an injury in the ring. While the referee was checking on him, Candice LeRae appeared out of nowhere and attacked Sabin. This allowed Ciampa to pick up the win over Sabin.

Following this match, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Tommaso Ciampa celebrated in the ring, indicating that they have now formed a trio.

Candice's addition to DIY will only make them stronger as they look to regain the tag titles.

