"Vince was right about him" - Seth Rollins tears into WWE Superstar on social media

It looks like we're going to get Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro for several weeks now since his return to WWE. Fans thought they would've had a match at Fastlane, but recent comments from Cesaro suggest the clash will go down at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Cesaro recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and had nothing but great things to say about his current feud with Rollins. Still, something about Cesaro's words rubbed Rollins the wrong way. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to rant about Cesaro in a series of angry caps-locked tweets.

The following are three of Seth Rollins' latest tweets in regards to The Swiss Cyborg.

"Cesaro is a COWARD! Used to be a really good friend and now look at him. Turned down MY HELP and now wants to RIDE MY COATTAILS INTO WRESTLEMANIA!?!! HUGE waste of potential. Doesn't DESERVE my consideration. VINCE WAS RIGHT about him. CAN'T care MY BOOTS. Don't @ me. #EMBRACETHEVISION"

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro to happen at WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins stated that Vince McMahon was right about Cesaro, which might be a dated reference if you haven't been watching wrestling for a long time.

McMahon was a guest on The Stone Cold podcast on the WWE Network back in 2014, where he was less than complimentary about Cesaro. He stated that he wasn't connecting with the WWE Universe, lacked charisma and mic skills, and... was "too Swiss."

These words have fueled the "Cesaro Section" ever since. While it has taken many years, it seems like Cesaro is finally getting his chance to shine in a big program heading into WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins needed a fresh opponent this year, and Cesaro certainly fits the bill. It will be exciting to see these two men face off in front of the WWE Universe in April at WrestleMania.

Are you excited to see Cesaro face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Do you enjoy Rollins' in-character hissy fits on Twitter? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.