Huge World Championship match announced; Matt Riddle will face former WWE star

A major title match has been announced featuring former WWE star Matt Riddle. The Original Bro was released by the company in September 2023 following a strange incident at JFK Airport in New York.

Matt Riddle is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion and is set to defend the title on May 10. The veteran will be defending the title against former WWE Superstar Dijak at MLW Azteca Lucha next month.

The promotion made the announcement on its official website and noted that the match would take place in front of a sold-out crowd at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

"Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Championship bout: Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Donovan Dijak at MLW Azteca Lucha, live on YouTube from a sold-out Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 10".

Riddle used to be aligned with Randy Orton, and the duo was a popular tag team known as RK-Bro. Randy Orton will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at Backlash.

Former WWE star Matt Riddle reveals what he struggled with early in his career

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle recently disclosed what he struggled with at the beginning of his professional wrestling career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Riddle discussed transitioning from MMA to wrestling. The 39-year-old shared that he didn't realize how important storytelling was, and he struggled with it in the past.

"I'll say this - when I got into pro wrestling, I was like, 'I can hit all these moves and execute them and do them sick!' But if you're not connecting with the audience or telling a story or registering certain things and really making a connection with the audience, you're not wrestling, you're just doing moves. So I think that the hardest part for me to connect with was that. So when I started, I was like, 'I got this,' and then I just felt so awkward walking out and I didn't know what to do! Eventually, I came into my own." (1:48-2:25)

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dijak exited the promotion last year after he was called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see if he can dethrone Riddle and capture the MLW World Heavyweight Championship next month.

