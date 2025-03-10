Huge WrestleMania weekend match announced 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. Several big-name stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Jey Uso, are set to compete at this year's Show of Shows. However, a match outside the Stamford-based promotion was recently announced for the 'Mania weekend.

Wrestlecon's official X/Twitter handle recently announced that legendary Japanese wrestler, Minoru Suzuki, is all set to compete against former professional boxer, Butterbean, at the 2025 Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Las Vegas on April 17. It was also announced that former WWE star and NWA Hall of Famer Dan Severn would serve as the special guest referee in the match.

"Its the return of @EricButterBean vs. @suzuki_D_minoru with a special enforcing ref @danbeastsevern @ the Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow," the post read.

WWE has shocked the whole world ahead of WrestleMania 41

For those unaware, John Cena announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. After failing to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble, Cena announced that he would be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in hopes of winning it and challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

At the Chamber, The Cenation Leader reigned supreme and was joined by Rhodes inside the ring. After the duo shared a moment of respect, The Rock came out to ask The American Nightmare for his soul. However, Cody refused to give in to The Final Boss' demands.

Following this, everyone was left shocked as John sold his soul to The Brahma Bull and turned heel for the first time in over 20 years by taking down The American Nightmare and leaving him a bloody mess in the ring.

John Cena is now all set to face Cody Rhodes for the gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Many believe The Rock might play a huge role in Cena winning his 17th world title.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for WrestleMania 41.

