  • Huge WWE name accuses The Undertaker of sabotage after walking out

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:50 GMT
The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are married (Credit: WWE.com)
A huge WWE name has now revealed his reasons for walking out on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool. He has revealed why he left the ring.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been featured together several times in WWE this year. Not only did the Deadman get the chance to induct his wife into the Hall of Fame earlier this year, but McCool was also made the host of his podcast when it was brought onto the WWE YouTube platform. The two have also been featured together on WWE LFG, with McCool replacing Mickie James as one of the stars on the show from Season One. Bubba Ray Dudley, however, is not happy with The Undertaker and has commented on it.

Footage emerged of the star walking out on The Phenom and Michelle McCool earlier. He was very upset because the husband-and-wife duo had voted against Zena, his star. He was not having it and walked out on them. Michelle McCool went on to say that Dudley refused to see that anyone else could do what Zena was doing, and that Penina was the front runner for the women on LFG. Meanwhile, Dudley called them out for sabotaging anyone else.

Tonight, ahead of the show, he called both of them out again, accusing them of favoritism and causing drama.

"Tonight… More favoritism. More bulls**t. More drama."
Bubba Ray Dudley is not the first one to walk out on The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

While Dudley's walkout has certainly caused a stir, he is not the first star to walk out on The Deadman and Michelle McCool. Earlier this season, Booker T was very unhappy with McCool getting the first two picks of stars after joining the show, and made it known.

He walked out on them, accusing them of favoritism. This has been a recurring theme this season against the married pair.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
