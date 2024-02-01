Huge WWE name to undergo surgery

A prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to get his triceps fixed following surgery.

The name in question is Bruce Prichard, who is known for his various writing and producing positions in the Stamford-based promotion, contributing to some of the most successful storylines.

Apart from being an Executive Director - at CWT, he is also a co-host of the popular podcast "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard," alongside Conrad Thompson. He typically offers insightful commentary and behind-the-scenes stories about his wrestling career.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the co-host of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, shared that the 60-year-old veteran is having surgery on their triceps today:

"Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday," Conrad Thompson wrote.

Last week, Ronda Rousey caused a stir by hinting that Vince McMahon might still be secretly influencing storylines. She mentioned Bruce Prichard as McMahon's "avatar," implying he might be carrying out the 78-year-old legend's wishes following the sexual misconduct lawsuit against him.

WWE legend reacts to Ronda Rousey's comments about Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shed light on Rousey's recent claim about the former WWE CEO and Prichard, stating there was truth in her statement.

The 74-year-old legend stated Prichard was known as McMahon's right-hand man for years, and even now, he wields considerable backstage influence. According to Mantell, McMahon's grip on the Stamford-based company extends far beyond the spotlight, with loyal lieutenants still stationed throughout various departments:

"I do think it's true. He is his handpicked guy on the scene and has been for years. So, I don't see why that would change now. I think we were talking right before we went on air; Vince (McMahon) still has his people in WWE. He still has this guy here, and these people here, all the way through the office, all the way down to the production," Dutch Mantell said.

Conrad Thompson will soon update fans about Bruce Prichard's tricep surgery to announce the upcoming episode of Something to Wrestle.

