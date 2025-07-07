Huge WWE RAW update after change to timing

Last week, several fans were caught unawares as WWE RAW aired live two hours earlier than usual. The show started at 6 PM EST instead of the usual 8 PM time slot on Monday night. This came on the back of a weekend of shows not taking place at the same time as usual, with the Saudi Arabian editions of SmackDown and Night of Champions airing at 1 PM EST. Now, there's an update on the reasons for the changes in telecast times.

The reason last week's episode of WWE RAW aired early was so that the company would have time to tape last week's episode of SmackDown. The show was taped early so that wrestlers would have a holiday for the July 4 weekend. The taped edition of SmackDown aired this past weekend.

Now, finally, WWE is going back to the regular time slots again, starting with RAW. Fans will be glad to know that WWE RAW will be airing at 8 PM EST from this week. The show will be kicking off a huge week for the company, as they will also be having the usual NXT and SmackDown shows at the usual times, along with three special events.

They will be airing WWE NXT's Great American Bash, followed by Saturday Night's Main Event, and finally, Evolution 2025.

