Devastating news for WWE event this week - Reports

WWE has some bad news to deal with heading into one of its most important events of this year. The report has now emerged surrounding the show.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported on what's happening with the upcoming Evolution event. This is the second-ever time that WWE has held an all-women's Premium Live Event. The first one was much lauded, although it faced obstacles of its own years ago. Now, after years of campaigning by different stars and a whole section of the audience, the company announced the return of its women-only event.

However, instead of getting its own weekend, the show was announced alongside Saturday Night's Main Event. SNME has been doing good numbers and will likely be sold out, as per the report. Meanwhile, the Women's Evolution event is reportedly set to be the lowest-paid gate for a company event since the 2019 Stomping Grounds show.

The report added that it would have been a sellout at the Mohegan Sun Casino the previous week, as had been the original plan before WWE changed tack. Meltzer said that flooding the market to compete with AEW over the weekend hurt the show, and it may even lead them to believe that the concept does not work.

"It’s bad in a sense that it took years for WWE to do a show like this after the first one had a somewhat weak advance although it ended up fine and did low levels of viewership (it wasn’t the lowest PPV number but was lower than most). Now this not selling tickets may lead them to believe the concept doesn’t work. For years they didn’t do it based on the idea they believed the concept didn’t work, but with a larger overall star power for women, they did try again. Again, the decision to flood the market this coming weekend very much hurt WWE on the guise of hurting AEW."

If this ends up being the case and the company does not host another Evolution event in the future, it will be devastating for the women on the roster, who have naturally been pushing for such a show.

