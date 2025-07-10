Huge WWE rule has not changed, confirms Chelsea Green

WWE has always had a number of rules that the company follows. Now, former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has pointed out a major one.
Earlier tonight, Chelsea Green pointed out a moment when she had beaten Natalya, posting pictures of the match. However, the veteran wrestler was not going to take it lying down. Instead, she said that all she remembered was Green being a "jacka**".
"I very distinctly remember you being a complete jacka**, @ImChelseaGreen."
Green then moved on to the defensive, saying that the star had broken a major WWE rule. She revealed that there was a rule in the company that no one could swear. She added that she would be lodging a complaint against Natalya for breaking it.
"THIS IS @WWE YOU CANT SWEAR HERE! I’m telling on you!!!!"
The fact that there are rules against swearing in WWE is quite interesting, especially since there was talk of a less PG product led by Triple H in the company once they moved to Netflix.
Given the censoring by Netflix and USA Network in the last six months, and now this confirmation by Chelsea Green, it seems the rule has not changed.
Chelsea Green has a huge goal in front of her at WWE Evolution
Things are not going to be easy for Green at this time. The star has a huge goal ahead of her - winning the Evolution Women's Battle Royal so she can challenge for the world championship.
Chelsea has already made a claim that WWE management is holding her back and wants to be handed the title. While that is uncertain, a win at Evolution would certainly bring her closer to winning a title in WWE again.