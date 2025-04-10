Huge WWE star is currently separated from locker room; dresses away from co-workers, says Jonathan Coachman

A major WWE Superstar has reportedly separated herself from the locker room, according to wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman. He claimed the aforementioned competitor currently dresses away from her colleagues.

Charlotte Flair returned earlier this year after a 14-month absence to win the Women's Royal Rumble. She will now challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Over the past two weeks, the champion and the challenger have had heated promos. The last one reportedly saw them both go off-script as they took major personal digs at each other. It led many to wonder if they had legitimate beef.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman revealed that he had heard from people inside the company that Flair no longer dressed in the same locker room as the other female superstars:

"I have a couple people that are still in the company. Charlotte coming back, I've heard she's not even dressing with the rest of the locker room. And if that's the case, that's number one strike against you. She's got to understand she's at a point, she's gotta be the OG. She has to be the one that everybody looks to and she pulls them up to her level, not stomps them down to below her to make herself feel better," he said. [42:39 - 43:02]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Stevie Richards thinks WWE fans might be booing Charlotte Flair because of her father

Upon her comeback from injury, Charlotte Flair seemed to be trying to play a babyface character. However, fans heavily booed her on the first RAW after Royal Rumble. The Queen has since been getting a negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion speculated that fans might have booed the multi-time Women's Champion because they disliked her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:

"Maybe, just maybe, just speculation, maybe Ric Flair's goodwill to the fans with all his extracurricular garbage has finally worn thin on the fans, and they're taking it out on her because, think about it, they booed when she [Tiffany Stratton] mentioned Ric Flair."

Charlotte Flair has vowed to break her father's record of 16 World Championship reigns. It would be interesting to see if she takes another step towards her goal at WrestleMania 41 by capturing her 15th World Title.

