New backstage details emerge on controversial Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton segment; Stratton was warned ahead of time (Exclusive)

New backstage details have emerged surrounding the controversial Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair promo, where both women went off-script and started firing shots at each other. It was revealed that Stratton was seemingly warned ahead of time.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed the meat of what the original promo on SmackDown was supposed to be about. While the segment devolved into the crowd booing Charlotte Flair and The Queen resorting to mocking Stratton's voice, it was supposed to go in a completely different direction.

According to JoeyVotes, Charlotte Flair was supposed to fire shots at Tiffany Stratton by stating that the comparisons that people made between the two of them were insulting to her, while it was complimentary to Stratton. Flair was supposed to tell Stratton that the only reason she became the Women's Champion was because she got a "ski-lift" in the form of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Stratton was supposed to fire back by asking Flair why she only had 30 matches in three years, and question how she can still claim to have a kingdom when she has hardly been around since 2024. The segment was supposed to end with Tiffany Stratton declaring that at WrestleMania 41, Flair would slide back down to the bottom.

Of course, none of this happened, and JoeyVotes and TC said that it was likely because Tiffany Stratton was warned ahead of time that Charlotte Flair could resort to going off-script. It seems like the WWE Women's Champion learned her lesson and fired back accordingly.

Which night of WrestleMania 41 will Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton be on?

Considering that Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton is one of the marquee World Championship matches at WrestleMania 41, there has been a lot of curiosity surrounding which matches will be allocated to which night.

While we know that CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins will headline Night One on April 19th, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena will headline Night 2 on April 20th, which night will the two SmackDown rivals be on?

Based on a report from WrestleVotes Radio one week ago, the Women's Championship match is expected to take place on Night 1, which is Saturday. Jey Uso vs Gunther was also reportedly slated for night one. Based on the latest WWE merchandise, the reports of both of these matches being on night one seem to be true.

WWE has seemingly revealed through their t-shirts that the World Heavyweight Title match and Women's Title match will happen on Night One. The aforementioned WrestleVotes Report stated that the Triple Threat Women's World Title match between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair will happen on Night Two, and so will the match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

As of now, it's not known which nights have been allocated to the matches like Jade Cargill vs Naomi and Rey Mysterio vs "El Grande" Americano. More WrestleMania match announcements are expected to be made shortly.

