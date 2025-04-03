3 massive matches happening on WrestleMania 41 Night 1; WWE legend involved (Exclusive)

Fans might be wondering about some of the matches at WrestleMania 41—specifically, which matches will be on which night. A new report has revealed some of the blockbuster matches happening on WrestleMania Saturday, and a WWE legend is involved.

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed some crucial news about WrestleMania 41. While it's known that Night One will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Night Two will be main-evented by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, fans may be wondering where the other matches will be placed.

As of now, JoeyVotes revealed that three massive matches will happen on Night One: WWE legend Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.

The unconfirmed Triple Threat Women's World Title Match between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley (who still isn't officially added yet), and Bianca Belair is expected to happen on Sunday, as is AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul.

There has been major criticism surrounding the buildup to WrestleMania 41

To many WWE fans, the build-up to WrestleMania 41 has been the weakest so far in the Triple H era. This is in comparison to WrestleMania 39 and 40, both of which were blockbuster hits, from the build-up to the shows, starpower, epic stages, storylines, etc.

That positive reception hasn't poured into this year's Road to The Show of Shows. While Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is certainly a highly anticipated Night Two main event, and the starpower of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be enough to carry Night One, the sentiment seems to be that, overall, there's a lot left to be desired.

The Women's World Championship feud is the only other story that fans seem to appreciate. The rivalry between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, for example, has been deemed "underwhelming" by many.

It's going to be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out as the Road to WrestleMania 41 comes to a close. John Cena is not advertised for an appearance until The Showcase of The Immortals. One can only hope this means that there's a surprise appearance waiting to happen.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

