Randy Orton to reunite with former partner on WWE TV after 593 days? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is heading to WrestleMania 41 to face Kevin Owens. The Viper is on a mission to take down his former tag team partner after KO's heel turn, which saw Owens putting Orton on the shelf using a Piledriver in November 2024. While The Apex Predator wants to bury one of his former partners, he could soon reunite with another, Matt Riddle.

The former mixed martial artist and Randy Orton have held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice together as Team RK-Bro. Riddle recently reacted to a tweet showcasing his Triple Threat tag team match alongside The Viper against The Alpha Academy and the duo of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The former WWE Superstar wished Orton a happy birthday as he turned 45 on April 1.

Matt Riddle fought his last match in the company on September 4, 2023, in a losing effort against The War Raiders while fighting alongside Drew McIntyre. Shortly after, he announced his departure on September 22, which marked the end of RK-Bro.

Right now, he is the reigning Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. While Matt Riddle could just be wishing his friend, there is a chance that he could soon make an appearance and reunite with Randy Orton. Moreover, he could also give him a hand at WrestleMania 41 in taking out his other former tag partner, Kevin Owens. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Randy Orton expressed his gratitude to Matt Riddle during the RK-Bro days

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle didn’t really have a very smooth partnership. However, when the 14-time WWE Champion was dealing with a bad back, Riddle stepped up to be his shield and his crutch. Talking about it in a December 2023 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, Orton shared about his teammate’s selfless contribution.

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far," he said.

While he is all praise for Matt Riddle, he just wants to do one thing with Kevin Owens: Punt Kick him on the head at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see if the WWE Universe would witness The Legend Killer resurrect in Las Vegas.

