Randy Orton receives 2-word message from former WWE partner Matt Riddle

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently took to social media to send a two-word message to Randy Orton. The RK-Bro was a successful tag team in the Stamford-based promotion.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle joined forces in 2021 and went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. They split up in 2022 after Orton suffered a back injury. Riddle was eventually released from the company in 2023 and performs in different independent wrestling promotions.

The 39-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to react to a clip of the RK-Bro's Triple Threat Match against The Alpha Academy and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in 2022. In his post, Riddle wished The Apex Predator a happy birthday. Orton turned 45 on April 1.

"Happy Birthday @RandyOrton," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Randy Orton talked about teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE

During a 2023 edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton revealed that before he had to go on a hiatus due to his back injury, Matt Riddle helped him a lot during their Tag Team matches.

The Viper said that Riddle used to take all the bumps in their matches, which helped Orton continue to wrestle while dealing with back issues.

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far," he said.

Many fans want Matt Riddle to return to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if the star returns to WWE in the future.

