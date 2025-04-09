Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania night allocation revealed

WWE has seemingly revealed which WrestleMania night Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will be squaring off. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The promotion has released new merchandise on WWE Shop, and some of the items have revealed plans for WrestleMania. The shirt for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther has the date April 19 on it, which is Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

WWE has also released a shirt for the match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, revealing that it is also scheduled for Night 1, and you can check it out in the post below.

Flair and Stratton had a promo this past Friday night on SmackDown that went off the rails. The Buff Barbie took a shot at Flair for getting divorced three times, and the Women's Royal Rumble winner responded by claiming Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was DMing her on social media. Kaiser hilariously responded to the claim by telling the 39-year-old to stop flattering herself.

Former WWE writer shares how Charlotte Flair should have reacted to Tiffany Stratton's shot on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Charlotte Flair should have attacked Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed Flair should have gone after the champion after she mocked her divorce. The veteran added that the two stars were not "in the moment" during the promo and let an opportunity pass them by.

"Mac, she [Tiffany] said something to Charlotte about the interview and the divorce. She took a shot at Charlotte, bro. If you're in the moment right then and there, Charlotte's gonna slap the s**t out of her. That's being in the moment. I cut this promo on TV. I got all teared up. I've got all these emotions; you're gonna bring it up now; I'm gonna slap the taste right out of your mouth. I'm not gonna stand there and just take it. It's gonna be on. That's the problem. They're not in the moment. They're not feeling it because they don't believe what they're doing," Russo said. [From 49:58 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair missed over a year of action due to a major injury before her return at Royal Rumble 2025. It will be fascinating to see which star leaves WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion.

