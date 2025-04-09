WWE inadvertently reveals night for Jey Uso vs Gunther at WrestleMania 41

WWE may have inadvertently revealed the night for Jey Uso and Gunther's title match at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

The promotion is now selling merchandise for WrestleMania on WWE Shop, and one of the items revealed an interesting piece of information. The shirt for the World Heavyweight Championship match has the date April 19 on it, which would be Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. You can check it out in the post below.

The champion brutally attacked Jimmy Uso last week on RAW as Jey Uso was tied to the ropes. Main Event Jey cut a passionate promo this past Monday night on the red brand and seemingly caught the champion off guard. The Ring General refused to comment on his WrestleMania opponent in an interview after the show.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Gunther and Jey Uso's promo on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not thrilled with the promo between Gunther and Jey Uso on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the company should have gotten more heat on the World Heavyweight Champion by having Ludwig Kaiser attack Uso. He claimed that the promo between the two stars this past Monday night didn't accomplish anything for anyone.

"Here's the thing. Jey Uso has got to go over in this match. Especially after tonight, if he doesn't go over after tonight, bro, quit the WWE and go open a flower shop." Russo continued, "Kaiser, come from the other side, chop block him. Let Gunther get more heat on him. Let Gunther bloody Jey Uso, bro. If you're gonna put Jey over, get more heat on Gunther. Doing this did nothing for nobody." [From 19:30 onwards]

You can check out this week's episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

The leader of Imperium has had an impressive title reign so far and has already defeated Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year. He held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before losing the title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL last year.

Uso also had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year but dropped the title to Bron Breakker in October 2024. Only time will tell if a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at WWE WrestleMania 41.

