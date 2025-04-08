"Doing this did nothing for nobody" - Wrestling veteran details how WWE should have booked Jey Uso's segment with Gunther (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Jey Uso and Gunther's segment this week. The two stars were face-to-face on RAW.

Ad

Gunther brutalized Jimmy Uso last week, forcing Jey to watch his brother suffer helplessly. This week, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner spoke passionately about the pain of seeing his brother covered in blood. Jey claimed that he was afraid of The Ring General but not anymore, and he would put the champion through a lot of pain during their encounter.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE had booked Jey very strongly, and he needed to win at WrestleMania. However, he felt the creative team must get more heat on Gunther. He mentioned that a surprise attack by Ludwig Kaiser could have allowed Jey to gain more sympathy as a babyface.

Ad

Trending

The veteran writer believed this week's segment didn't help the stars involved in the feud.

"Here's the thing. Jey Uso has got to go over in this match. Especially after tonight, if he doesn't go over after tonight, bro, quit the WWE and go open a flower shop." Russo continued, "Kaiser, come from the other side, chop block him. Let Gunther get more heat on him. Let Gunther bloody Jey Uso, bro. If you're gonna put Jey over, get more heat on Gunther. Doing this did nothing for nobody." [From 19:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week, Jey Uso declared that he would defeat Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More