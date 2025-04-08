"Doing this did nothing for nobody" - Wrestling veteran details how WWE should have booked Jey Uso's segment with Gunther (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Jey Uso and Gunther's segment this week. The two stars were face-to-face on RAW.
Gunther brutalized Jimmy Uso last week, forcing Jey to watch his brother suffer helplessly. This week, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner spoke passionately about the pain of seeing his brother covered in blood. Jey claimed that he was afraid of The Ring General but not anymore, and he would put the champion through a lot of pain during their encounter.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE had booked Jey very strongly, and he needed to win at WrestleMania. However, he felt the creative team must get more heat on Gunther. He mentioned that a surprise attack by Ludwig Kaiser could have allowed Jey to gain more sympathy as a babyface.
The veteran writer believed this week's segment didn't help the stars involved in the feud.
"Here's the thing. Jey Uso has got to go over in this match. Especially after tonight, if he doesn't go over after tonight, bro, quit the WWE and go open a flower shop." Russo continued, "Kaiser, come from the other side, chop block him. Let Gunther get more heat on him. Let Gunther bloody Jey Uso, bro. If you're gonna put Jey over, get more heat on Gunther. Doing this did nothing for nobody." [From 19:30 onwards]
This week, Jey Uso declared that he would defeat Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.