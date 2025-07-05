Huge WWE star no longer part of Solo Sikoa's faction - champion leaves him out: "And now my family is complete"

Solo Sikoa has now completed the New Bloodline, and one of the original members of the group is no longer part of the faction. He confirmed the new associates of the faction on WWE SmackDown.

At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa competed in a match against Jacob Fatu as he looked to win the WWE United States Championship. Things were not looking too good for him until JC Mateo got involved. Then, things turned again, with the referee distracted. Fatu was attacked from behind by none other than Hikuleo. It led to Sikoa beating Fatu and becoming the new United States Champion. The star's new name, Tala Tonga, was confirmed by Solo Sikoa tonight. One star missing was Tama Tonga.

Tala was introduced as a member of Sikoa's family. Solo then went on to reveal that his family was now complete.

"And now my family is complete."

Surprisingly, this left out Tama Tonga. The star has been out due to an injury, but he's expected to return soon. With Sikoa stating that his family is complete, it appears that Tama Tonga is no longer welcome in the New Bloodline, or has been intentionally excluded.

Fans will have to see what he does when he returns, and if he chooses to side with Jacob Fatu.

